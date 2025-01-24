Kolkata Metro's New Route Nears Completion with Successful Trial Run

The Kolkata Metro achieved a milestone with the successful completion of its inaugural trial run connecting Noapara to Jai Hind Biman Bandar stations on the northern outskirts of the city. The trial marks a significant advancement towards launching services by mid-year, awaiting final commissioning.

The first full-fledged trial saw metro operations between Noapara and Jai Hind Biman Bandar, covering a 7.04 km stretch of the Yellow Line. Departing from Noapara at 12.09 pm, the trailblazing journey paused at Dum Dum Cantonment for inspection, arriving at its destination shortly thereafter at 12.31 pm.

General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy, present during the trial, expressed optimism for the route's readiness. Featuring four stations, 1.8 km underground, and 5.23 km on a viaduct, this new metro route signifies a strategic enhancement of Kolkata's transportation infrastructure.

