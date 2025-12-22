Tech Stocks Lead Market Revival Amid Holiday Optimism
U.S. stocks rallied at the start of a holiday-shortened week, driven by recovering technology stocks following last week’s selloff. Investors are also anticipating crucial economic data set to be released later in the week. Major indices, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, exhibited gains.
U.S. stocks saw a resurgence on Monday, beginning the holiday-shortened week on a high as the technology sector rebounded from last week's downturn.
The optimism was further driven by expectations of important economic data releases later this week.
By day's end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had increased by 0.45%, the S&P 500 had risen by 0.58%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.59%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
