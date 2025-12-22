Left Menu

Tech Stocks Lead Market Revival Amid Holiday Optimism

U.S. stocks rallied at the start of a holiday-shortened week, driven by recovering technology stocks following last week’s selloff. Investors are also anticipating crucial economic data set to be released later in the week. Major indices, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, exhibited gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:06 IST
Tech Stocks Lead Market Revival Amid Holiday Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks saw a resurgence on Monday, beginning the holiday-shortened week on a high as the technology sector rebounded from last week's downturn.

The optimism was further driven by expectations of important economic data releases later this week.

By day's end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had increased by 0.45%, the S&P 500 had risen by 0.58%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.59%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025