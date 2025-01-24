Left Menu

GeM's Remarkable Growth: Surpasses Rs 4 Lakh Crore GMV Milestone in FY 2024-25

The Government e Marketplace (GeM) has achieved a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 4.09 Lakh Crore within 10 months of FY 2024-25, marking a near 50% increase compared to the previous year. Notable growth in the services segment fuels this performance, driven by diversified procurement needs of government entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:30 IST
GeM's Remarkable Growth: Surpasses Rs 4 Lakh Crore GMV Milestone in FY 2024-25
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, the Government e Marketplace (GeM) has exceeded its previous fiscal year's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) record of Rs 4 lakh crore just 10 months into the current fiscal year of 2024-25, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Friday. As of January 23, 2025, GeM's GMV stands at Rs 4.09 Lakh Crore, representing a nearly 50% increase from the same period last year.

The services segment has notably driven this growth, accounting for Rs 2.54 Lakh Crore, or 62% of the total GMV. The product segment contributed Rs 1.55 Lakh Crore, translating to 38% of the GMV. The surge in services, which have doubled since last year, highlights GeM's focus on expanding its range of offerings, adding 19 new service categories in the process.

GeM's ability to facilitate the procurement of both everyday and specialized services, including sophisticated technological systems and defense components, has been instrumental in its success. Key government sectors like Coal, Defence, Petroleum, Power, and Steel are significant contributors, with the Ministry of Coal alone processing orders worth Rs 1.63 Lakh Crore. This rapid and seamless growth underscores GeM's essential role in government procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025