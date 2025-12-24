Bengaluru Assault: Social Media Friendship Turns Ugly

A case of assault has stirred the Bengaluru community after a man was taken into custody for attacking a woman, reportedly over a declined marriage proposal.

The victim, a 21-year-old BPO employee residing in Jnanajyothinagar, had met her alleged assailant, Naveen Kumar, on Instagram. After initially becoming friends, the victim attempted to distance herself from Kumar, leading to the violent confrontation.

The incident unfolded as the woman rode a two-wheeler with a friend when Kumar intercepted her with his car, resulting in a physical assault. The attack, captured on CCTV, prompted swift police action and Kumar's subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)