Left Menu

Bengaluru Assault: Social Media Friendship Turns Ugly

A 29-year-old man, Naveen Kumar, was arrested in Bengaluru for assaulting a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal. The woman, working in a BPO and living in a PG, had met him on Instagram. He attacked her when she distanced herself, with the incident caught on CCTV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:04 IST
Bengaluru Assault: Social Media Friendship Turns Ugly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case of assault has stirred the Bengaluru community after a man was taken into custody for attacking a woman, reportedly over a declined marriage proposal.

The victim, a 21-year-old BPO employee residing in Jnanajyothinagar, had met her alleged assailant, Naveen Kumar, on Instagram. After initially becoming friends, the victim attempted to distance herself from Kumar, leading to the violent confrontation.

The incident unfolded as the woman rode a two-wheeler with a friend when Kumar intercepted her with his car, resulting in a physical assault. The attack, captured on CCTV, prompted swift police action and Kumar's subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025