Nureca Limited Sees Robust Growth with Strategic Expansion Plans

Nureca Limited, a prominent name in the home healthcare sector, has disclosed its financial performance for the third quarter, reflecting a significant growth trajectory. With sales revenue climbing by 18.28%, the results were encouraging, as sales escalated from Rs. 22.37 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year to Rs. 26.46 crore in the current third quarter.

The company's forward-looking strategy centers on exponential revenue growth and expansion into new markets. By launching new product categories and broadening its existing range, Nureca aims to bolster its market presence. Partnerships with rapid commerce platforms like Zepto and Blinkit will play a key role in improving product availability and enhancing customer satisfaction. The firm also plans to mirror its success on Flipkart across Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, with an offline expansion into over 500 cities via a strong distributor network.

Nureca is also venturing into emerging channels such as exports and corporate sales, supported by a proficient team. On the financial front, an emphasis on operational efficiency and cost optimization aims to augment EBITDA. The introduction of 27 new SKUs, entry into four new categories, and leveraging AI and data analytics are expected to further streamline operations and cut costs. On a personnel note, Nishu Kansal will assume the role of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer from February 1, 2025.

