CTI's Bold Initiative for 100% Voter Turnout in Delhi's Business Community

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has announced an unprecedented effort to secure complete voter participation from Delhi's business community in the forthcoming state assembly elections scheduled for February 5. The CTI plans to send letters to over 700 business organizations, encompassing small market associations and various industrial groups, to rally support.

As part of its initiative, CTI will reward the top 10 markets with the highest voter turnout, promising special prizes to encourage participation. With the city's 20 lakh traders, including 9 lakh shops and 2 lakh factories, the CTI is striving to harness this influential sector's electoral potential, urging traders and their families to actively engage in the polls.

Chairmen Brijesh Goyal and Subhash Khandelwal stressed the importance of achieving a 100% voting record among traders and students. Vice presidents Rajesh Khanna and Rahul Adalkha highlighted the potential impact of the 60 lakh-strong voting bloc on political discussions, promoting a WhatsApp initiative for traders to send voting selfies. The Election Commission, meanwhile, has announced that 719 candidates will contest for 70 seats as Delhi heads to a single-phase poll on February 5, with results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)