Left Menu

Vacant Advocate General Post Highlights Governance Strains in J&K

The Advocate General post in Jammu and Kashmir remains vacant since D C Raina's resignation over a year ago. Despite inquiries by an activist, no initiative has been taken to fill the position, highlighting a governance rift following the National Conference-led government's rise to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:27 IST
Vacant Advocate General Post Highlights Governance Strains in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Advocate General's position in Jammu and Kashmir has remained unoccupied for over a year following the resignation of senior advocate D C Raina, as confirmed by the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

This vacancy persists despite an RTI application by Jammu-based activist Raman Kumar Sharma, which revealed no proposals have been initiated to fill the governmental role. The ongoing vacancy underscores growing tensions between the union territory's administrative bodies.

Raina's resignation, which coincided with the National Conference-led government's return to power, highlights a notable rift in governance. Although initially following Raina's resignation, the government consented to his continuation, formal acceptance remains pending, delaying the appointment of a new advocate general.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025