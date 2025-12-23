Vacant Advocate General Post Highlights Governance Strains in J&K
The Advocate General post in Jammu and Kashmir remains vacant since D C Raina's resignation over a year ago. Despite inquiries by an activist, no initiative has been taken to fill the position, highlighting a governance rift following the National Conference-led government's rise to power.
- Country:
- India
The Advocate General's position in Jammu and Kashmir has remained unoccupied for over a year following the resignation of senior advocate D C Raina, as confirmed by the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.
This vacancy persists despite an RTI application by Jammu-based activist Raman Kumar Sharma, which revealed no proposals have been initiated to fill the governmental role. The ongoing vacancy underscores growing tensions between the union territory's administrative bodies.
Raina's resignation, which coincided with the National Conference-led government's return to power, highlights a notable rift in governance. Although initially following Raina's resignation, the government consented to his continuation, formal acceptance remains pending, delaying the appointment of a new advocate general.
(With inputs from agencies.)
