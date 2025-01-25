India's Electric Future: EV Penetration Set to Surge by 2030

Electric vehicles (EVs) in India are predicted to rise sharply, reaching a 9% penetration by fiscal year 2030, up from the current 2%, as detailed in a Nomura report. This progress is pivotal to India's sustainable mobility ambitions.

The report notes passenger vehicle EV penetration has been stagnant at roughly 2% for the past two years, but it's expected to climb to around 5% by 2027 and 9% by 2030. Similarly, electric two-wheeler adoption is forecasted to increase from 5.8% in FY25 to 10% by FY27, culminating at 20% by FY30.

Bolstering EV success is vital for automakers to meet evolving Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) standards. Efforts are underway to produce affordable, market-ready EV models. The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 highlighted a significant shift toward electric mobility, with automakers showcasing eco-friendly and advanced technology.

The Auto Component Expo highlighted breakthroughs in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and EV components. The industry's focus on premium features and innovations, such as integrated axle solutions, promises to enhance EV efficiency and affordability.

This report underscores a transformative decade ahead for India's auto industry, centralizing electric mobility as a keystone for a sustainable future.

