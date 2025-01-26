Left Menu

NASSCOM Pushes for Deeptech Boost and SEZ Flexibility in Budget Wishlist

India's IT body, Nasscom, has outlined its 2025-26 budget wishlist, emphasizing updates to safe harbour rules and SEZ reinvestment reserves, alongside advocating a central deeptech fund. Key asks include tax deferment on ESOPs for all DPIIT-recognized startups and expanded capital opportunities for tech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:44 IST
NASSCOM Pushes for Deeptech Boost and SEZ Flexibility in Budget Wishlist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NASSCOM, India's leading IT industry body, is pushing for significant changes in its budget wishlist for 2025-26. Positioned against global economic uncertainties and geopolitics, the body has advocated for revisions in safe harbour rules and broader utilization of SEZ reinvestment reserves.

A major part of NASSCOM's agenda is the creation of a central deeptech fund to uplift India's startup ecosystem. The body also seeks a comprehensive grant framework to support core technology validation and market entry for deeptech innovations.

Further, NASSCOM recommends extending tax deferment benefits on ESOPs to all DPIIT-recognized startups, as well as enhancing access to "patient capital" for deeptech firms, to foster long-term investment in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025