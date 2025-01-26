NASSCOM Pushes for Deeptech Boost and SEZ Flexibility in Budget Wishlist

NASSCOM, India's leading IT industry body, is pushing for significant changes in its budget wishlist for 2025-26. Positioned against global economic uncertainties and geopolitics, the body has advocated for revisions in safe harbour rules and broader utilization of SEZ reinvestment reserves.

A major part of NASSCOM's agenda is the creation of a central deeptech fund to uplift India's startup ecosystem. The body also seeks a comprehensive grant framework to support core technology validation and market entry for deeptech innovations.

Further, NASSCOM recommends extending tax deferment benefits on ESOPs to all DPIIT-recognized startups, as well as enhancing access to "patient capital" for deeptech firms, to foster long-term investment in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)