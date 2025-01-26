Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Strategic Oman Visit: Strengthening India-Oman Trade Ties

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Oman aims to enhance trade relations. Key discussions focus on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, expected to boost bilateral trade. Meetings with Omani officials and a business delegation highlight the importance of strengthening ties with one of India's major trading partners in the GCC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:26 IST
Piyush Goyal's Strategic Oman Visit: Strengthening India-Oman Trade Ties
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is set to visit Muscat, Oman on January 27-28, 2025 for the 11th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al-Yousef. This visit highlights India's commitment to enhancing its trade and investment ties with Oman, an important partner in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with bilateral trade valued at over USD 8.94 billion in the 2023-2024 period.

According to a statement from the commerce ministry, Goyal and his Omani counterpart are expected to engage in extensive discussions on trade, investment, and the global economic landscape. Talks on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman, which are at an advanced stage, are anticipated to gain further momentum during this visit.

In addition to the official discussions, Goyal is accompanied by a business delegation for the Joint Business Council meeting between the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The minister will also meet key Omani officials, including Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee for CEPA, and Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, President of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), while interacting with industry representatives and the Indian community in Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025