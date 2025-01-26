Piyush Goyal's Strategic Oman Visit: Strengthening India-Oman Trade Ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is set to visit Muscat, Oman on January 27-28, 2025 for the 11th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al-Yousef. This visit highlights India's commitment to enhancing its trade and investment ties with Oman, an important partner in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with bilateral trade valued at over USD 8.94 billion in the 2023-2024 period.

According to a statement from the commerce ministry, Goyal and his Omani counterpart are expected to engage in extensive discussions on trade, investment, and the global economic landscape. Talks on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman, which are at an advanced stage, are anticipated to gain further momentum during this visit.

In addition to the official discussions, Goyal is accompanied by a business delegation for the Joint Business Council meeting between the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The minister will also meet key Omani officials, including Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the Ministerial Committee for CEPA, and Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, President of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), while interacting with industry representatives and the Indian community in Oman.

