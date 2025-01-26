Ezz LCV Boosts Local Manufacturing with New Assembly Line in Egypt

Ezz LCV has launched a new assembly line to elevate local manufacturing capabilities for TVS Motor Company products in Giza, Egypt. This development, representing a $6.5 million investment, underlines the company's commitment to meeting growing market demand with a production capacity of 100,000 units annually.

The facility will assemble popular models like the TVS Apache RTR Series and TVS HLX Series, significantly improving delivery times and catering to local customer preferences with high-quality, reliable motorcycles.

This strategic expansion not only strengthens Ezz LCV's market position in Egypt but also promises job creation and economic benefits for the region, ensuring a sustainable supply of affordable two-wheelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)