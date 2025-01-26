Ezz LCV Boosts Local Manufacturing with New Assembly Line in Egypt
Ezz LCV, the authorized distributor of TVS Motor Company, inaugurated a $6.5 million assembly line in Giza, Egypt. This facility aims to enhance local manufacturing of TVS motorcycles, providing a total production capacity of 100,000 units annually, in response to rising market demand.
- Country:
- India
Ezz LCV has launched a new assembly line to elevate local manufacturing capabilities for TVS Motor Company products in Giza, Egypt. This development, representing a $6.5 million investment, underlines the company's commitment to meeting growing market demand with a production capacity of 100,000 units annually.
The facility will assemble popular models like the TVS Apache RTR Series and TVS HLX Series, significantly improving delivery times and catering to local customer preferences with high-quality, reliable motorcycles.
This strategic expansion not only strengthens Ezz LCV's market position in Egypt but also promises job creation and economic benefits for the region, ensuring a sustainable supply of affordable two-wheelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Paves the Way for Cleantech Revolution with New Manufacturing Platform
Egypt's Solar Surge: Harnessing the Sun to Power the Future
Narcotics Bureau Busts MDMA Manufacturing Lab in Madhya Pradesh
DBT Hosts Webinar on Bio-Manufacturing for Climate-Resilient Agriculture under BioE3 Policy Initiative
Innovation and Productivity Leap: CEAT and Unilever Join Global Manufacturing Elite