Colombia Rejects U.S. Deportation Flights Amid Human Rights Concerns
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro announced that U.S. planes carrying migrants for deportation flights will not be permitted to land in Colombia. He emphasized the mistreatment of Colombian migrants as criminal and stressed the need for a dignified protocol. Brazil and Mexico have echoed similar concerns.
In a significant move, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has declared that U.S. aircraft carrying migrants on deportation flights will not be allowed to land in Colombia. This statement was shared in a post on the social media platform X in the early hours of Sunday.
Petro's remarks underscore a growing dissatisfaction in Latin America with the deportation policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting that Colombian migrants should not be treated as criminals. He urged the U.S. government to implement a protocol that handles migrants with dignity.
The sentiment echoes across the region, with Brazil's foreign ministry demanding explanations for the poor treatment of Brazilian migrants, and Mexico recently rejecting a similar flight. U.S. officials have yet to comment on these developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
