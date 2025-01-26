Padma Shri Honor: Avon Cycles' Onkar Singh Pahwa Dedicates Award to Parents

Onkar Singh Pahwa, the chairman of Avon Cycles Ltd, has been honored with the Padma Shri award, one of India's highest civilian accolades. In a heartfelt gesture, Pahwa dedicated the award to his parents, who laid the groundwork for the successful family business decades ago. He joined the company in 1973, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle.

Reflecting on the evolution of the cycle industry, Pahwa noted how bicycles, once a necessity, have shifted in purpose to primarily recreation and exercise. "Today, children are our main customers, with bicycles often replaced annually until they reach their mid-teens," he stated. With several countries now importing bicycles from India instead of China, Pahwa sees bright prospects for export growth.

Pahwa highlighted that the demand for cycles could increase further if the Indian government invests in safe cycling infrastructure. He praised the dedication of his employees, attributing the company's family-like relationships to the company's success. The Padma Awards, announced annually on Republic Day, are conferred in categories recognizing exceptional achievements across various fields by the President of India.

