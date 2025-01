Trump's Retaliatory Measures Against Colombia: A New Chapter in U.S. Foreign Policy

In a significant escalation of U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump announced sweeping retaliatory measures against Colombia. The South American nation recently refused to admit two U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants. Trump's response includes imposing 25% tariffs on Colombian imports, potentially doubling to 50% within a week.

The retaliatory move underscores Trump's aggressive stance on immigration, aligning with his administration's crackdown since taking office. A travel ban on Colombian officials, visa revocations, and financial sanctions are set to follow. Trump's decision comes after Colombia, a major U.S. trading partner, rejected landing permissions.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's social media condemnation of the deportation practice portrays migrants as criminals, exacerbating diplomatic tensions. As Trump mulls similar actions against Mexico and Canada amidst trade discussions, Colombia's dependency on U.S. markets could face significant economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)