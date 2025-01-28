Reforming Tajikistan’s Banking System: Steps Toward Lower Costs and Greater Access

The World Bank’s Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation Global Department, in collaboration with the National Bank of Tajikistan, explores the factors driving persistently high interest rate spreads in Tajikistan’s banking sector. Despite reforms over the last decade, Tajikistan ranks among the highest globally in terms of banking spreads, limiting financial intermediation and constraining private sector growth. This research uses data from 19 commercial banks spanning 2011 to 2022 and employs econometric models to investigate the causes of these spreads. The findings reveal that a mix of inefficiencies within banks, macroeconomic risks, and institutional bottlenecks contribute to the problem, offering actionable insights to policymakers for reducing these financial barriers.

Bank Inefficiencies Driving Costs

The study identifies operational inefficiencies as a major driver of high spreads. Many banks in Tajikistan struggle with outdated management practices, high administrative costs, and inadequate adoption of digital technologies. Physical branches in sparsely populated regions, such as Gorno-Badakhshan, contribute significantly to operating expenses due to poor infrastructure. Additionally, banks face high monitoring costs for borrowers, further increasing intermediation costs. Although digital banking has the potential to reduce these expenses, its adoption remains limited, leaving banks reliant on costly traditional methods. Credit risk is another significant factor, as high loan loss provisions reflect elevated risks of defaults. These risks are exacerbated by an outdated credit infrastructure, including weak insolvency laws and sluggish judicial processes, which increase the costs and uncertainty of lending.

Market Power and Ownership Dynamics

Market power plays a crucial role in determining spreads, with banks that hold significant pricing power able to charge higher rates. The study reveals that state-owned banks often charge the highest spreads due to their access to cheaper deposits, supported by implicit government guarantees. These guarantees create a competitive imbalance, disadvantaging private banks. Conversely, foreign-owned banks offer lower spreads, benefiting from superior management practices and access to international expertise. The size of operations is another important factor, with larger banks achieving economies of scale that allow them to offer more competitive rates. However, Tajikistan’s banking sector remains fragmented, with smaller banks unable to achieve similar efficiencies. This fragmentation, combined with the concentration of market power at the top, perpetuates inefficiencies and maintains high spreads.

Macroeconomic and Institutional Bottlenecks

Macroeconomic risks and institutional weaknesses further compound the issue. High refinancing rates from the National Bank of Tajikistan, reflecting interest rate risks, widen spreads as banks pass on these costs to borrowers more quickly than they adjust deposit rates. Inflation, surprisingly, has minimal direct impact, potentially due to embedded expectations in broader economic variables. The weak legal and regulatory environment significantly inflates spreads by increasing operational and credit risks. Tajikistan’s low Regulatory Quality index reflects challenges such as insufficient creditor protections, slow contract enforcement, and underdeveloped financial markets. Limited trust in the interbank market also leads banks to hold excess reserves at the central bank, further increasing the cost of financial intermediation. These reserves, while promoting stability, yield minimal returns, forcing banks to widen spreads to maintain profitability.

Policy Recommendations for Reform

To address these challenges, the study suggests a three-pronged strategy. First, banking sector consolidation is essential to improve operational efficiency. Encouraging mergers and acquisitions, particularly among smaller banks, could reduce fragmentation and enhance economies of scale. Consolidation would also enable banks to invest in digital transformation, reducing reliance on costly physical branch networks. Second, competition must be strengthened alongside consolidation. Regulatory frameworks should be enhanced to prevent anti-competitive practices, and preferential treatment for state-owned banks, such as government guarantees, should be phased out. Promoting foreign investment and supporting fintech innovation would further enhance competition. Finally, improving the operating environment is critical. Modernizing insolvency laws and enhancing property rights enforcement would reduce credit risks and encourage lending. Developing financial markets, such as government securities and capital markets, would improve liquidity management and reduce reliance on central bank reserves. Strengthening monetary policy frameworks and promoting financial literacy would also support broader financial system development.

A Roadmap for Sustainable Growth

This study highlights the interplay between bank-specific inefficiencies, macroeconomic risks, and institutional weaknesses in perpetuating high interest rate spreads in Tajikistan. By addressing these challenges through sector consolidation, enhanced competition, and improvements to the operating environment, Tajikistan can lower financial intermediation costs and unlock the potential for economic growth. Policymakers must act decisively to modernize the financial system, reduce inefficiencies, and create a more competitive banking sector. These reforms will not only lower interest spreads but also promote sustainable, inclusive growth by enabling better access to credit for businesses and individuals. With the right policy interventions, Tajikistan can create a resilient and efficient financial sector that supports its long-term development goals.