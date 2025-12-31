Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University Sparks Inquiry
The West Bengal Minorities Commission is probing a controversial incident at Jadavpur University where a hijab-wearing student was asked to remove her headscarf during an exam. Accusations of Islamophobia have emerged, prompting student protests and discussions about profiling and constitutional rights.
The West Bengal Minorities Commission has launched an investigation into allegations that a Jadavpur University student was asked to remove her hijab during an exam, raising concerns of Islamophobia.
Student protests erupted following accusations that the incident amounted to profiling and a violation of constitutional rights. The inquiry involves a six-member team from WBMC, and the university has formed a three-member panel to investigate.
The English department maintains the move was due to cheating suspicions. Education officials await the minority commission's report before taking further action.
