Left Menu

Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University Sparks Inquiry

The West Bengal Minorities Commission is probing a controversial incident at Jadavpur University where a hijab-wearing student was asked to remove her headscarf during an exam. Accusations of Islamophobia have emerged, prompting student protests and discussions about profiling and constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:46 IST
Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University Sparks Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Minorities Commission has launched an investigation into allegations that a Jadavpur University student was asked to remove her hijab during an exam, raising concerns of Islamophobia.

Student protests erupted following accusations that the incident amounted to profiling and a violation of constitutional rights. The inquiry involves a six-member team from WBMC, and the university has formed a three-member panel to investigate.

The English department maintains the move was due to cheating suspicions. Education officials await the minority commission's report before taking further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation

BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegati...

 India
2
Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

 India
3
Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025