Hijab Controversy at Jadavpur University Sparks Inquiry

The West Bengal Minorities Commission has launched an investigation into allegations that a Jadavpur University student was asked to remove her hijab during an exam, raising concerns of Islamophobia.

Student protests erupted following accusations that the incident amounted to profiling and a violation of constitutional rights. The inquiry involves a six-member team from WBMC, and the university has formed a three-member panel to investigate.

The English department maintains the move was due to cheating suspicions. Education officials await the minority commission's report before taking further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)