Political Uproar in Karnataka over Demolition Drive

The Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent demolition of illegally built houses during a government land clearance operation. The committee's mandate is to deliver a detailed report on the events, which have sparked significant political controversy.

This demolition drive has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The BJP asserts that the state government's actions to rehabilitate those affected, labeled 'genuine homeless,' amounts to 'appeasement politics.'

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the administration for encouraging illegal settlements. The controversy intensified as the government moved swiftly to provide rehabilitation for those affected by the demolition, with many from the Muslim community, igniting further political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)