Left Menu

Political Uproar in Karnataka over Demolition Drive

The BJP's Karnataka unit has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate a demolition drive targeting illegally constructed houses, resulting in political turmoil. Critics accuse the state government of biased policies due to the quick rehabilitation of affected families, leading to accusations of 'appeasement politics.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:44 IST
Political Uproar in Karnataka over Demolition Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent demolition of illegally built houses during a government land clearance operation. The committee's mandate is to deliver a detailed report on the events, which have sparked significant political controversy.

This demolition drive has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The BJP asserts that the state government's actions to rehabilitate those affected, labeled 'genuine homeless,' amounts to 'appeasement politics.'

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticized the administration for encouraging illegal settlements. The controversy intensified as the government moved swiftly to provide rehabilitation for those affected by the demolition, with many from the Muslim community, igniting further political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

 India
2
Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

 India
3
CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

 India
4
Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day

Alok Raj Takes Helm at BSSC on Retirement Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025