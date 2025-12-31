Ajay Singhal Appointed as Haryana's New DGP

Ajay Singhal, a seasoned IPS officer from the 1992 batch, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Haryana, according to an official order issued on Wednesday. Singhal, who previously served as the director general of the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, steps into the role following the retirement of O P Singh.

The decision was made based on a panel list received from the Union Public Service Commission. The governor of Haryana approved Singhal's appointment for a minimum term of two years from the date he assumes charge. The announcement was made by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sumita Misra, in a press release.

The Union Public Service Commission evaluated a panel of three IPS officers in its empanelment meeting, presenting Singhal as a preferred candidate among the contenders. The selection panel also included officers Shatrujeet Kapur and Alok Mittal. O P Singh, who had briefly held additional charge as the DGP, retired following a career spanning over 30 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)