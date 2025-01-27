Polka Pop Raises Rs2.5 Crore to Lead Sparkling Water Revolution in India

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: Polka Pop, India's trailblazing flavoured sparkling water brand, has successfully closed a Rs2.5 crore funding round spearheaded by The Chennai Angels. Joining the investment were Bridge Young Things (BYT) along with other new and existing investors, marking a significant leap for the innovative beverage company.

Polka Pop is reshaping the fizzy drink market with its pioneering product - India's first flavoured sparkling water that contains no sugar, calories, or artificial sweeteners. This emerging segment is poised to rival traditional sodas, with current flavours including Lemon-Lime, Peach, Cranberry Orange, and Ginger capturing consumer interest. The infusion of Rs2.5 crore marks the brand's second time securing investment and is set to enhance its operations, rapidly expand its Q-commerce-first strategy, and boost brand visibility, enabling swift growth.

"Our mission is to make fizz fun, guilt-free, and accessible for every health-conscious millennial and Gen Z consumer in India," declared Gaurav Khemka, Founder and Managing Director of Polka Pop. This round of funding demonstrates investor confidence in the market category and enthusiasm for the brand's potential. Murugan S, Investment Director at The Chennai Angels, expressed, "Polka Pop is a movement, changing how India experiences fizz. The dedication to quality and groundbreaking innovation sets it apart."

Since launching in January 2021, Polka Pop has made significant strides in the beverage industry, leveraging quick-commerce platforms to sell over 150,000 bottles a month. The brand plans to escalate this to 500,000 bottles monthly by December 2025, underscoring the rise of the clean fizz category by offering a healthier beverage alternative.

About The Chennai Angels: The Chennai Angels, established in 2007, is a prominent Angel Investing group in India, consisting of accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders. TCA has invested over INR 135 crore in more than 80 start-ups across India.

