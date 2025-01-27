Left Menu

India Probes EU and Japan for PVC Paste Resin Dumping

India has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of PVC paste resin from the EU and Japan. The probe, led by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, follows claims from Chemplast Sanmar Ltd that low-cost imports are harming domestic industry. An anti-dumping duty may be imposed if injuries are confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:55 IST
India Probes EU and Japan for PVC Paste Resin Dumping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has initiated an investigation into allegations of PVC paste resin dumping by the European Union and Japan, according to a government notification. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies is spearheading the probe amid concerns that such imports are impacting the margins of Indian manufacturers.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd has petitioned for an anti-dumping duty, claiming that the influx of cheap imports is damaging the profitability of the domestic textile industry. The Directorate has responded to the petition, launching a comprehensive examination into the issue.

If confirmed, the dumping could lead to the imposition of an anti-dumping duty on these imports, pending a final decision by the finance ministry. Such duties are standard measures under WTO guidelines to protect local industries from unfair foreign competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025