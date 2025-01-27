India Probes EU and Japan for PVC Paste Resin Dumping
India has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of PVC paste resin from the EU and Japan. The probe, led by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, follows claims from Chemplast Sanmar Ltd that low-cost imports are harming domestic industry. An anti-dumping duty may be imposed if injuries are confirmed.
India has initiated an investigation into allegations of PVC paste resin dumping by the European Union and Japan, according to a government notification. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies is spearheading the probe amid concerns that such imports are impacting the margins of Indian manufacturers.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd has petitioned for an anti-dumping duty, claiming that the influx of cheap imports is damaging the profitability of the domestic textile industry. The Directorate has responded to the petition, launching a comprehensive examination into the issue.
If confirmed, the dumping could lead to the imposition of an anti-dumping duty on these imports, pending a final decision by the finance ministry. Such duties are standard measures under WTO guidelines to protect local industries from unfair foreign competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
