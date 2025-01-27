Adani Wilmar Reports Record Profit Surge Highlighted by Edible Oil Sales

Adani Wilmar, a major player in the edible oil industry, announced an impressive increase in its net profit, recording Rs 410.93 crore for the December quarter 2024-25. This figure represents more than a twofold rise compared to Rs 200.89 crore logged during the same period last year.

The company's financial growth was largely driven by a substantial increase in revenue, which climbed to Rs 16,926 crore from Rs 12,887.21 crore year-on-year. The edible oil segment stood out, experiencing a remarkable rise in revenue to Rs 13,386.71 crore from the previous year's Rs 9,710.82 crore.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Angshu Mallick, Adani Wilmar has effectively expanded its reach and market penetration. The firm increased its rural footprint significantly, now reaching 43,000 towns. E-commerce sales also saw a 41% growth on a TTM basis, enhancing its overall brand presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)