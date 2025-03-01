Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Accelerates with Robust February Sales Growth

In February 2025, TVS Motor Company reported impressive sales, recording a 10% increase from the previous year. Significant growth was noted across its two-wheeler, electric vehicle, and international business segments, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable mobility and excellence in manufacturing.

Updated: 01-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:11 IST
TVS Motor Company Accelerates with Robust February Sales Growth
TVS Motor Company, a leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing, reported a remarkable sales increase in February 2025. The company saw a 10% rise compared to February 2024, selling 403,976 units. This growth highlights TVS Motor's strategic focus on sustainable mobility.

The domestic two-wheeler market experienced a modest 3% growth, while the motorcycle and scooter segments grew by 5% and 24%, respectively. Notably, electric vehicle sales surged by 34%, demonstrating the company's commitment to innovating within the e-mobility sector.

Internationally, TVS Motor Company achieved a 26% increase in exports. This expansion aligns with the company's legacy of quality and customer satisfaction, as demonstrated by its continued top rankings in J.D. Power surveys. With operations in 80 countries, TVS Motor continues to deliver superior customer experiences globally.

