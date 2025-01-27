New Delhi-Srinagar Rail Link to Transform Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The upcoming Delhi-Srinagar rail link is set to significantly enhance the pilgrimage experience to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, according to key officials. Anshul Garg, CEO of SMVDSB, highlighted plans for improved facilities and infrastructure to establish Katra as a major transit hub.

A new pilgrim facilitation center at Katra railway station aims to streamline registration processes, easing the journey for devotees. The first trial run of the Vande Bharat Express on the Katra-Srinagar route marked a milestone, promising better connectivity to Kashmir Valley.

Garg unveiled ambitious projects including a helipad, the Trikuta Hills Parikrama temples, and rejuvenation efforts for Banganga rivulet. New facilities are planned, all aimed at boosting tourism and enhancing the pilgrim experience. Priority 'darshan' for locals has also been introduced.

