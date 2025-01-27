Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Mini Truck Overturns in Odisha's Balasore, Injuring 15

In Odisha's Balasore district, a mini truck carrying around 30 people overturned, injuring at least 15. The accident took place near Raipur village. Five seriously injured individuals were transferred to the district hospital. Police have seized the vehicle and initiated a formal investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district when a mini truck carrying around 30 passengers overturned on Monday. The incident left at least 15 people injured, according to police statements.

While traveling to a religious ceremony, the vehicle overturned near Raipur village under the jurisdiction of Singla Police Station. Five individuals, suffering from serious injuries, were transferred to Balasore District headquarters hospital after initial treatment at Basta Primary Health Centre.

The authorities have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, with a focus on possible mechanical failures or driver negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

