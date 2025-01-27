Kerala's Plea for Financial Relief in Upcoming Union Budget

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget for FY 2025-26 on February 1, Kerala is hopeful for resolutions to its longstanding financial challenges with the central government.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal highlighted the need for a special package for the state while addressing the media. Kerala has requested significant funds, notably a relief package for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation and for the Vizhinjam International Port.

Kerala has demanded Rs 24,000 crore to mitigate financial stress over two years and specific allocations including Rs 2,000 crore for landslide victim rehabilitation and Rs 5,000 crore for Vizhinjam Port. Additionally, the state seeks enhanced borrowing capabilities and various developmental measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)