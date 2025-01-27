Left Menu

Kerala's Plea for Financial Relief in Upcoming Union Budget

Kerala eagerly awaits the Union Budget 2025-26, seeking a resolution to financial challenges faced with the central government. The state has listed demands including a relief package for Wayanad landslide victims, Vizhinjam Port funding, and addressing low central transfers, among other requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:42 IST
Kerala's Plea for Financial Relief in Upcoming Union Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget for FY 2025-26 on February 1, Kerala is hopeful for resolutions to its longstanding financial challenges with the central government.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal highlighted the need for a special package for the state while addressing the media. Kerala has requested significant funds, notably a relief package for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation and for the Vizhinjam International Port.

Kerala has demanded Rs 24,000 crore to mitigate financial stress over two years and specific allocations including Rs 2,000 crore for landslide victim rehabilitation and Rs 5,000 crore for Vizhinjam Port. Additionally, the state seeks enhanced borrowing capabilities and various developmental measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025