New Township Construction Commences for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Construction has begun on a new township for victims of the Wayanad landslides. This follows a Kerala High Court decision allowing the state to take possession of the required land. The project aims to expedite rehabilitation efforts after last year's landslides claimed hundreds of lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:21 IST
Construction work for a new township intended for Wayanad landslide victims commenced early Saturday at Elstone Estate near Kalpetta. This initiative follows a directive from the Kerala High Court, which authorized the state to take possession of the land by depositing an additional Rs 17.77 crore.

Upon the court's decision on Friday, the District Disaster Management Authority convened a meeting to discuss depositing the amount and securing the land. District Collector Meghashree D R and other officials completed formalities overnight to pave the way for construction.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, the primary contractor, confirmed that construction has begun swiftly. An initial focus is on building a road to the site to facilitate the transport of materials and equipment, accelerating the project aimed at aiding victims of last year's devastating landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

