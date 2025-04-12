Rebuilding Hope: Wayanad Landslides Victims' Township Construction Commences
Construction work for the Wayanad landslide victims' township has begun at Elstone Estate, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite initial resistance from former estate workers over unpaid wages, the project progresses, backed by Rs 17.77 crore from the Kerala government as directed by the High Court.
The construction of the township for victims of the Wayanad landslides started on Saturday morning at Elstone Estate near Kalpetta. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the commencement, reaffirming the state's commitment to complete the rehabilitation effort.
This move follows a Kerala High Court ruling which allowed the state to take possession of the land after depositing an additional Rs 17.77 crore. The local district administration acted swiftly to secure the land for the project.
Despite protests from former estate workers over unpaid wages, the project proceeded without interruption. The main contractor, ULCCS, is progressing with the work, starting with constructing a site-access road, as the state already deposited Rs 26.56 crore for land possession earlier.
