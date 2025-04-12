Left Menu

Rebuilding Hope: Wayanad Landslides Victims' Township Construction Commences

Construction work for the Wayanad landslide victims' township has begun at Elstone Estate, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite initial resistance from former estate workers over unpaid wages, the project progresses, backed by Rs 17.77 crore from the Kerala government as directed by the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:06 IST
Rebuilding Hope: Wayanad Landslides Victims' Township Construction Commences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of the township for victims of the Wayanad landslides started on Saturday morning at Elstone Estate near Kalpetta. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the commencement, reaffirming the state's commitment to complete the rehabilitation effort.

This move follows a Kerala High Court ruling which allowed the state to take possession of the land after depositing an additional Rs 17.77 crore. The local district administration acted swiftly to secure the land for the project.

Despite protests from former estate workers over unpaid wages, the project proceeded without interruption. The main contractor, ULCCS, is progressing with the work, starting with constructing a site-access road, as the state already deposited Rs 26.56 crore for land possession earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025