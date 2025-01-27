Left Menu

Iran Strengthens Air Force with Russian Sukhoi-35 Acquisition

Iran has confirmed the purchase of Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, marking a significant move in Tehran and Moscow's military collaboration. The exact number of jets remains undisclosed, highlighting ongoing efforts to bolster military capabilities through acquisitions and enhanced production. This development follows a strategic partnership between Iran and Russia.

Updated: 27-01-2025 18:34 IST
Iran Strengthens Air Force with Russian Sukhoi-35 Acquisition
Iran has officially confirmed the purchase of Sukhoi-35 fighter jets from Russia, marking an expansion of military cooperation between the two nations. This announcement comes from a senior Revolutionary Guards commander amidst ongoing Western concerns about their deepening ties.

While the exact number of jets remains unspecified, Ali Shadmani disclosed that military purchases are routinely made to fortify Iran's army, air force, and navy capabilities. Reports from November had earlier hinted at the finalization of the deal, but this marks the first confirmation from Iranian officials.

This procurement is part of a broader strategic partnership signed between Iran and Russia, aiming to enhance their military-technical collaboration, although details of specific arms transfers have not been disclosed. The acquisition is significant for Iran's air force, which currently operates a limited number of functional strike aircraft.

