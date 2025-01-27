Odisha Shines: Global Conclave Gathers Leaders and Investors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Bhubaneswar for the highly anticipated Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, prompting law enforcement to secure the area with a 'no-fly zone' directive for drones. Modi will inaugurate the event and join industry titans to discuss investment opportunities.

The conclave, spanning two days, will be a significant gathering of over 7,500 delegates, including top industrialists and investors such as LN Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla. Emphasizing Odisha's industrial potential, the event seeks to draw attention to traditional and new industry sectors, with investments potentially reaching Rs 5 lakh crore.

Police and regulatory agencies are gearing up for this landmark occasion, ensuring extensive security. Participating countries such as Singapore and Australia will engage in key discussions and partnerships. The conclave also focuses on themes like Start-Up Odisha and Women Entrepreneurship, aiming to foster robust economic growth in the region.

