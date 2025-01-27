Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Caps Insulin Prices in Landmark Settlement

Novo Nordisk has agreed to cap insulin prices at $35, settling a lawsuit from Minnesota's Attorney General over allegations of inflated drug prices. The settlement, lasting five years, also provides free insulin to the neediest. Novo Nordisk denies wrongdoing, reflecting its commitment to affordable insulin access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:58 IST
Novo Nordisk Caps Insulin Prices in Landmark Settlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal resolution, Novo Nordisk will cap insulin prices at $35, settling a lawsuit initiated by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The pharmaceutical giant faced accusations of exorbitant pricing strategies for the diabetes medication.

The settlement, filed in Newark, New Jersey, federal court, parallels earlier agreements with Eli Lilly and Sanofi. It mandates Novo Nordisk to limit monthly prescription costs to $35, irrespective of insurance coverage, and offer free insulin to low-income Minnesotans.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, Novo Nordisk agreed to the settlement to reflect its dedication to accessible insulin. The company's U.S. headquarters are in New Jersey, and the lawsuit's origins trace back to 2018 under Minnesota's former Attorney General Lori Swanson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025