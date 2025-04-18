Left Menu

Health Industry Highlights: Eli Lilly's Surge, Bayer's Battle, and Rising Autism Cases

The article compiles several health-related highlights, including Eli Lilly's stock surge, Bayer's legal battles over glyphosate, rising autism rates, U.S. healthcare policy changes, and the health emergency in Colombia due to yellow fever. Also covered are challenges faced by UnitedHealth and Abbott's investment amid a tariff landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:29 IST
Health Industry Highlights: Eli Lilly's Surge, Bayer's Battle, and Rising Autism Cases
The health industry saw significant developments this week, as Eli Lilly's shares soared on promising weight-loss drug trials while UnitedHealth suffered a steep decline after a surprising earnings miss. Meanwhile, Bayer is navigating regulatory challenges over glyphosate amid rising legal costs.

Notably, the World Health Organization reached a landmark agreement on pandemic preparedness. Concurrently, the U.S. faced health policy changes, with President Trump signing an executive order affecting drug price negotiations, and health chief Kennedy identifying environmental factors as potential causes of autism.

International scenes included Colombia declaring a yellow fever health emergency, and Poland implementing measures to control bird flu. In a domestic context, the FDA faced hurdles with staff reductions impacting safety checks, and the new California law shed light on baby food manufacturers struggling to meet strict lead standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

