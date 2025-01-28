NTSB Probes United Airlines' Mid-Air Incident
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating an incident involving United Airlines Flight 613. Occurring last Friday, the flight experienced sudden aircraft movement while traveling from Lagos to Washington, resulting in injuries. The incident took place over Ivory Coast airspace, with local officials handing the investigation to the NTSB.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 03:56 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced an investigation into a United Airlines flight incident that left passengers and crew injured.
The flight, originating from Lagos, Nigeria, and headed to Washington, experienced sudden turbulence while traversing Ivory Coast airspace on Friday.
Local aviation officials have delegated the investigative responsibilities to the NTSB, given the nature of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blaze Engulfs Bombay Duck Hotel in Thane: No Injuries Reported Except Hotel Cat
Drama at Dhananjay Deshmukh's Protest Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Campus Clash: Viral Video Sparks Investigation
Justice Pursuit: The JSMC's Mob Lynching Investigation in Seraikela-Kharswan
BJP Demands Fair Investigation in Alleged Cow Attack Case