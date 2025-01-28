Left Menu

NTSB Probes United Airlines' Mid-Air Incident

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating an incident involving United Airlines Flight 613. Occurring last Friday, the flight experienced sudden aircraft movement while traveling from Lagos to Washington, resulting in injuries. The incident took place over Ivory Coast airspace, with local officials handing the investigation to the NTSB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 03:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

