Diplomatic Tensions Over Migrant Deportations: Brazil Engages U.S.

In a significant diplomatic move, Brazil's foreign ministry called in a senior U.S. diplomat to discuss the recent deportation of Brazilian migrants. The ministry's action comes amid growing unease over how these migrants, reportedly shackled, were treated during their return flights.

The meeting on Monday involved Gabriel Escobar, the top U.S. diplomat in Brasilia, as the United States expands its deportation efforts, including using military flights. The Brazilian government expressed outrage about what it terms the 'degrading treatment' experienced by its nationals.

This tension follows the United States and Colombia narrowly avoiding a trade dispute, with Colombia agreeing to accept deported migrants via military aircraft. The developments mark an intensifying focus on migrant rights and regional diplomatic collaboration.

