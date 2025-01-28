Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Over Migrant Deportations: Brazil Engages U.S.

Brazil's foreign ministry summoned a U.S. diplomat to address concerns over the deportation of Brazilian migrants after reports of degrading treatment on flights. This follows a broader regional issue involving neighboring Colombia. Tensions escalated, leading to high-level diplomatic engagements between Brazil and the United States.

Updated: 28-01-2025 04:47 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Over Migrant Deportations: Brazil Engages U.S.
In a significant diplomatic move, Brazil's foreign ministry called in a senior U.S. diplomat to discuss the recent deportation of Brazilian migrants. The ministry's action comes amid growing unease over how these migrants, reportedly shackled, were treated during their return flights.

The meeting on Monday involved Gabriel Escobar, the top U.S. diplomat in Brasilia, as the United States expands its deportation efforts, including using military flights. The Brazilian government expressed outrage about what it terms the 'degrading treatment' experienced by its nationals.

This tension follows the United States and Colombia narrowly avoiding a trade dispute, with Colombia agreeing to accept deported migrants via military aircraft. The developments mark an intensifying focus on migrant rights and regional diplomatic collaboration.

