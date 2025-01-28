World Bank Report Highlights South Sudan’s Natural Resource Potential for Sustainable Development

Updated: 28-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:23 IST

A new report by the World Bank, the South Sudan Natural Resource Review (NRR), reveals that South Sudan has immense natural resource potential in fisheries, forestry, and wildlife. The report underscores the need for sustainable exploitation of these resources to drive inclusive economic development and reduce dependence on oil revenues. It is the first comprehensive assessment of these renewable resource sectors since the country's independence in 2011, offering a roadmap for sustainable growth and resilience.

Fishing is vital to the livelihoods and nutrition of millions in South Sudan. The report estimates that approximately 2.1 million people are part of households with at least one member involved in fishing, with 250,000 active fishers. States such as Upper Nile, Jonglei, and Unity have the most productive fisheries, where fishing engages 30% or more of the population.

The current fish catch is estimated at 300,000 tons per year, but this figure is far below the average sustainable production potential. Challenges like poor handling, postharvest losses, and limited transport infrastructure mean that 70% of the $300 million potential market value is lost annually. Addressing these inefficiencies, including improved access to regional markets like the Democratic Republic of Congo, could significantly boost incomes and local government revenue.

“South Sudan has one of the most productive freshwater fisheries in the world, driven by the unique flood dynamics of the Sudd wetlands and White Nile floodplain,” said Stephen Ling, Lead Environment Specialist at the World Bank. “However, much of this potential value is lost due to poor resource management and infrastructure limitations.”

Forestry: A Green Pathway to Economic Diversification

South Sudan’s forests cover approximately 30% of the country’s land area, providing opportunities for sustainable timber and non-timber production. These forests are rich in biodiversity, with commercially valuable native species largely absent from neighboring countries.

Restoration of the teak plantation industry alone could generate around $1 million annually, providing 150 jobs for every 1,000 hectares restored. The report notes that nearly a third of the country has potential for community forest management, which could yield over $1 billion annually through sustainable harvesting of non-timber forest products such as shea butter, gum arabic, and medicinal plants.

Wildlife: A Hidden Treasure for Tourism and Conservation

South Sudan is home to globally significant wildlife landscapes, including the vast Sudd wetlands and the Boma-Bandingilo-Jonglei (BBJL) region, which hosts the world’s largest migration of over 5 million antelopes. Despite this, 90% of the country’s large wildlife populations have been lost due to poaching, conflict, and habitat degradation.

Restoring wildlife populations and improving management could generate tens to hundreds of millions of dollars annually. In the BBJL region alone, sustainable harvesting of migratory antelope could provide $61 million per year. Additionally, the long-term potential for nature-based tourism is enormous, though significant investment in infrastructure, security, and conservation is required to unlock this opportunity.

Recommendations for Sustainable Development

The report emphasizes that managing South Sudan’s natural resources wisely is essential to maximizing their benefits for the population while ensuring their sustainability. Community-based resource management and the development of sustainable value chains are proposed as key strategies for diversifying the economy and fostering inclusive growth.

“South Sudan’s remarkable natural assets can deliver major development benefits if managed sustainably,” said Charles Undeland, World Bank Group Country Manager for South Sudan. “Investments in these sectors offer pathways to diversify the economy, directly benefit rural communities, and position the country as a model for sustainable development.”

Key Potential Benefits Identified by the Report:

Fisheries: Improving sector management and reducing postharvest losses could generate tens of millions of dollars annually. Forestry: Restoring teak plantations and promoting community forest management could yield over $1 billion annually in sustainable revenue. Wildlife: Managing migratory antelope populations sustainably in the BBJL region could generate $61 million annually, with broader gains possible through nature-based tourism.

With proper investments and governance, South Sudan’s natural resource sectors can become pillars of its economic transformation, contributing to livelihoods, resilience, and long-term prosperity.