Navigating Toxic Workplaces: Prioritizing Mental Health at Work

Returning to work after a break can be challenging, particularly for those trapped in toxic workplaces. Nearly half of employees face high stress levels, citing negative behavior and poor leadership as key stressors.

Indicators of such environments include bullying, harassment, and stringent job demands, which compromise both wellbeing and productivity. Recent trends show growing concerns over workplace-related stress hazards, reflecting an increase in mental health compensation claims.

To safeguard mental health, companies should adopt a holistic approach. Key measures include preventive strategies, responsive mental health support, and promoting positive work culture. Employees must weigh their options and prioritize wellbeing when toxicity becomes detrimental.

(With inputs from agencies.)