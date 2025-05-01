Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
President Donald Trump announced that he has potential trade deals with India, South Korea, and Japan. While discussing his tariff policies during a town hall on NewsNation, Trump expressed satisfaction with the tariffs' benefits and indicated no urgency to finalize agreements with these countries just yet.
President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that potential trade deals with India, South Korea, and Japan are in the pipeline. Amid ongoing discussions at a NewsNation town hall meeting, Trump highlighted these prospective agreements as a continuation of his tariff policy.
When pressed about the timeline for announcing deals with the three Asian economic powers, Trump indicated that the U.S. is not in a hurry. He framed the current situation as beneficial, emphasizing the advantages the U.S. is gaining from the tariffs already in place.
Trump confidently stated, "I'm in less of a hurry than you are. We are sitting on the catbird seat. They want us. We don't need them," reinforcing the administration's strategic patience in these negotiations.
