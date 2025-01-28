Colgate-Palmolive India's Resilient Quarter Amid Urban Market Softness

FMCG giant Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd announced a 2.22% dip in net profit for the third quarter ended December 2024, totaling Rs 322.78 crore. This decline is attributed to soft demand in the urban market and a high base from last year, the company revealed.

The company's sales witnessed a growth of 4.74% to Rs 1,452.21 crore, compared to the same quarter last year. Despite the challenging macro environment, including a heightened competitive landscape, CPIL reported mid-single-digit intrinsic volume growth in toothpaste and maintained healthy growth in toothbrushes.

Colgate-Palmolive India's MD & CEO Prabha Narasimhan emphasized the resilient performance and positive momentum in the company's premium portfolio. Shares of CPIL closed at Rs 2,674.35 on Tuesday, marking a 1.26% decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)