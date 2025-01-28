Strengthening Economic Bridges: India and Sierra Leone Forge New Trade Ties

The India-Africa Trade Council and the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) jointly organized the India-Sierra Leone Trade Conference in Kochi, spotlighting Sierra Leone's appeal as a significant trade companion for India. The conference focused on investment potential in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, IT, and industrial development, fostering stronger economic ties.

High-ranking officials attended the event, including H.E. Dr. Rashid Sesay, Sierra Leone's High Commissioner to India. Dr. Sesay emphasized Sierra Leone's investment-friendly climate and appealing resources, urging Indian firms to explore these opportunities. He expressed gratitude for India's unwavering support and advocated for increased collaboration to maximize mutual economic gains.

Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the IETO, hailed the conference as a pivotal step towards unlocking substantial economic potential. C. Krishna Shankar was appointed as the Trade Commissioner, focusing on sectors such as mining, tourism, poultry, and infrastructure for future business missions. The conference underscored India's pivotal role in Sierra Leone's economy, supported by robust trade figures and significant investments in development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)