IFB Industries Reports Robust Profit Growth in Q3 FY25

IFB Industries Ltd has announced a substantial surge in its consolidated net profit, which soared by over 78% in the third quarter of FY25, rising to Rs 31.09 crore compared to the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations also experienced growth, climbing 9.36% to Rs 1,269.52 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. Notably, IFB's home appliances division contributed significantly, posting an 11.36% year-on-year rise.

In financial markets, shares of IFB Industries saw a 2.28% increase, closing at Rs 1,612.75 on the BSE, reflecting investors' positive response to the company's strong earnings report.

(With inputs from agencies.)