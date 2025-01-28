Left Menu

IFB Industries Reports Robust Profit Growth in Q3 FY25

IFB Industries Ltd recorded a significant 78% increase in net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching Rs 31.09 crore. Revenue rose by 9.36% to Rs 1,269.52 crore. The company's home appliances division led growth with an 11.36% increase, while the stock rose by 2.28% on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:50 IST
IFB Industries Ltd has announced a substantial surge in its consolidated net profit, which soared by over 78% in the third quarter of FY25, rising to Rs 31.09 crore compared to the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations also experienced growth, climbing 9.36% to Rs 1,269.52 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. Notably, IFB's home appliances division contributed significantly, posting an 11.36% year-on-year rise.

In financial markets, shares of IFB Industries saw a 2.28% increase, closing at Rs 1,612.75 on the BSE, reflecting investors' positive response to the company's strong earnings report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

