Left Menu

Adani Group Commits Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore to Odisha Development

The Adani Group has signed an MoU with the Odisha government, pledging an investment of Rs 2.3 lakh crore over five years in various sectors including power, cement, and aluminium. This significant commitment was made at the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave' inaugurated by PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:01 IST
Adani Group Commits Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore to Odisha Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Adani Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government, announcing an investment of Rs 2.3 lakh crore set to transform multiple sectors over the next five years. This marks the largest investment commitment at the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave', inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, met with Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to formalize the agreement. The promised investment will target sectors such as power, cement, industrial parks, and aluminium, according to an official statement.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma highlighted this as the most ambitious investment proposal at the event, where 54 MoUs totaling Rs 4.5 crore have been confirmed just on the first day. Moreover, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) commissioned six new projects aimed at enhancing the supply of natural and compressed natural gas across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025