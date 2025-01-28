Adani Group Commits Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore to Odisha Development

The Adani Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government, announcing an investment of Rs 2.3 lakh crore set to transform multiple sectors over the next five years. This marks the largest investment commitment at the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave', inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, met with Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to formalize the agreement. The promised investment will target sectors such as power, cement, industrial parks, and aluminium, according to an official statement.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma highlighted this as the most ambitious investment proposal at the event, where 54 MoUs totaling Rs 4.5 crore have been confirmed just on the first day. Moreover, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) commissioned six new projects aimed at enhancing the supply of natural and compressed natural gas across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)