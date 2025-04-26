Cultural Clash: U.S. Dept. of Education vs. New York's Native American Mascot Ban
The U.S. Department of Education is investigating New York's potential discrimination by threatening funding cuts to a Long Island school district over its Native American-themed logo. Prompted by a complaint from the Native American Guardian's Association, this issue has drawn national attention, including comments from former President Donald Trump.
The U.S. Department of Education announced an inquiry Friday into allegations of discrimination by New York education officials, who threatened to withhold funds if a Long Island school district continues using a Native American-themed logo.
This investigation stems from a complaint by the Native American Guardian's Association, claiming the funding threat breaches Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The organization values native identifiers in sports and mainstream culture.
Ironically, the probe follows criticism from former President Donald Trump, who labeled the potential mascot change as 'ridiculous' and an 'affront to our great Indian population.' He directed the education secretary to support Massapequa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Commends Extradition Breakthrough in 26/11 Investigation
N Chandrababu Naidu Pledges BC Protection Act to Tackle Discrimination
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism
Threat Emails Spark Investigation in Jalgaon
Tragic Shooting of Autistic Teen Sparks Outrage and Investigation in Idaho