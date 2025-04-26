Cultural Clash: U.S. Dept. of Education vs. New York's Native American Mascot Ban

The U.S. Department of Education announced an inquiry Friday into allegations of discrimination by New York education officials, who threatened to withhold funds if a Long Island school district continues using a Native American-themed logo.

This investigation stems from a complaint by the Native American Guardian's Association, claiming the funding threat breaches Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The organization values native identifiers in sports and mainstream culture.

Ironically, the probe follows criticism from former President Donald Trump, who labeled the potential mascot change as 'ridiculous' and an 'affront to our great Indian population.' He directed the education secretary to support Massapequa.

(With inputs from agencies.)