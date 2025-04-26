Left Menu

High-Stakes Investigation: Akshay Shinde Case Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra CID has transferred case papers of Akshay Shinde's killing to Mumbai Crime Branch. Shinde was accused of sexual assault and was fatally shot while under police custody. A special investigation team will probe the incident after a magistrate's report cited indications of a fake encounter.

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has transferred the case papers concerning Akshay Shinde's killing to the Mumbai Crime Branch, according to a reliable source.

A newly formed special investigation team (SIT) will scrutinize the documents to guide subsequent actions, per officials. This development unfolded shortly after the Bombay High Court criticized Maharashtra police for neglecting to file an FIR against five police officials linked to Shinde's death while in custody.

Shinde, who faced charges of sexually assaulting two young girls, was shot inside a police vehicle in an alleged self-defence incident. However, a magistrate's inquiry points to a potential fake encounter, implicating five officers, including Senior Inspector Sanjay Shinde and Assistant Inspector Nilesh More, among others.

