High-Stakes Investigation: Akshay Shinde Case Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has transferred the case papers concerning Akshay Shinde's killing to the Mumbai Crime Branch, according to a reliable source.

A newly formed special investigation team (SIT) will scrutinize the documents to guide subsequent actions, per officials. This development unfolded shortly after the Bombay High Court criticized Maharashtra police for neglecting to file an FIR against five police officials linked to Shinde's death while in custody.

Shinde, who faced charges of sexually assaulting two young girls, was shot inside a police vehicle in an alleged self-defence incident. However, a magistrate's inquiry points to a potential fake encounter, implicating five officers, including Senior Inspector Sanjay Shinde and Assistant Inspector Nilesh More, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)