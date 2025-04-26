Left Menu

Trump's Cybersecurity Shake-up Sparks Concerns

Former CISA head alarms over Trump's actions against top cyber officials, potentially weakening U.S. digital defenses. His recent firings and investigations have unsettled the cybersecurity community, with industry leaders remaining largely silent. Jen Easterly warns that the quiet acceptance of these dismissals poses a threat to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 08:08 IST
Trump's Cybersecurity Shake-up Sparks Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.'s digital defenses may face significant risks following President Donald Trump's recent decisions targeting leading cyber officials. A former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) head highlighted these concerns in a recent post.

Trump's dismissal of two top National Security Agency (NSA) leaders, along with an inquiry into Christopher Krebs, his predecessor at CISA, suggests a broader strategy that could undermine the federal cyber apparatus. Jen Easterly, who succeeded Krebs, emphasized the adverse impact on both national defenses and international partnerships.

The NSA and other cybersecurity entities, including major firms, have remained silent on these developments. Easterly insists the lack of response threatens national security, urging industry leaders to break their silence and oppose the potential degradation of vital defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025