Trump's Cybersecurity Shake-up Sparks Concerns

The U.S.'s digital defenses may face significant risks following President Donald Trump's recent decisions targeting leading cyber officials. A former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) head highlighted these concerns in a recent post.

Trump's dismissal of two top National Security Agency (NSA) leaders, along with an inquiry into Christopher Krebs, his predecessor at CISA, suggests a broader strategy that could undermine the federal cyber apparatus. Jen Easterly, who succeeded Krebs, emphasized the adverse impact on both national defenses and international partnerships.

The NSA and other cybersecurity entities, including major firms, have remained silent on these developments. Easterly insists the lack of response threatens national security, urging industry leaders to break their silence and oppose the potential degradation of vital defenses.

