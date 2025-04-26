UNSC Condemns Jammu Attack: A Call for Accountability

In a decisive stance, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has denounced the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic death of 26 individuals. The Council's statement emphasizes the imperative for accountability, urging the apprehension and legal pursuit of those orchestrating such heinous acts.

Issued by France, the current President of the Council, the press release conveyed a strong message of unity among its 15 members, including a call to all states to rigorously cooperate with pertinent authorities. The ambition remains to bring the perpetrators to justice while honoring the victims with deepest condolences extended to their families and government representatives.

Amidst these developments, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted the organization's acute concern over the potential escalation between India and Pakistan. He reiterated the UNSC's commitment to monitoring the situation closely, underscoring the necessity for restraint and dialogue between the two nations.

