UNSC Condemns Jammu Attack: A Call for Accountability
The UNSC strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. The Council emphasized the need to hold those responsible accountable. The press statement urged international cooperation, expressing condolences to the victims' families and reaffirming the global threat posed by terrorism.
In a decisive stance, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has denounced the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic death of 26 individuals. The Council's statement emphasizes the imperative for accountability, urging the apprehension and legal pursuit of those orchestrating such heinous acts.
Issued by France, the current President of the Council, the press release conveyed a strong message of unity among its 15 members, including a call to all states to rigorously cooperate with pertinent authorities. The ambition remains to bring the perpetrators to justice while honoring the victims with deepest condolences extended to their families and government representatives.
Amidst these developments, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted the organization's acute concern over the potential escalation between India and Pakistan. He reiterated the UNSC's commitment to monitoring the situation closely, underscoring the necessity for restraint and dialogue between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extradition of Tahawwur Rana: A Step Toward Justice for 26/11 Victims
Pune Tragedy Sparks IMA Condemnation and Debate Over Hospital Deposit Policies
Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: Justice for Mumbai Attack Victims
New Township Construction Commences for Wayanad Landslide Victims
Rebuilding Hope: Wayanad Landslides Victims' Township Construction Commences