Left Menu

Adani Group's Monumental Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore Investment Pledge in Odisha Unveiled at Make in Odisha Conclave

Adani Group announces a massive Rs 2.3 lakh crore investment in Odisha, focusing on power, cement, and city gas sectors. During the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,' Md, Adani Ports, Karan Adani formalized the investment intent, highlighting Odisha's emerging status as an industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:06 IST
Adani Group's Monumental Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore Investment Pledge in Odisha Unveiled at Make in Odisha Conclave
Adani Group (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move set to reshape Odisha's industrial landscape, the Adani Group has committed to investing Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years. The investment is earmarked for sectors including power, cement, industrial parks, and city gas. Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to formalize the investment through a Memorandum of Understanding.

The announcement came during the inauguration of 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This proposed investment by the Adani Group represents the largest financial commitment by any business group in the context of Utkarsh Odisha 2025, a flagship event aiming to position the state as a premier investment destination in India.

Significant developments coincided with the conclave as the first test flight landed successfully at Dhamra Airstrip on Tuesday. Additionally, six Adani Total Gas projects were commissioned in Odisha, including an EV charging station at Bhubaneswar airport and a groundbreaking for an LNG Cum multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak. These ventures underscore Odisha's potential as a key player in India's industrial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025