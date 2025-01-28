Adani Group's Monumental Rs 2.3 Lakh Crore Investment Pledge in Odisha Unveiled at Make in Odisha Conclave

In a bold move set to reshape Odisha's industrial landscape, the Adani Group has committed to investing Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years. The investment is earmarked for sectors including power, cement, industrial parks, and city gas. Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to formalize the investment through a Memorandum of Understanding.

The announcement came during the inauguration of 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This proposed investment by the Adani Group represents the largest financial commitment by any business group in the context of Utkarsh Odisha 2025, a flagship event aiming to position the state as a premier investment destination in India.

Significant developments coincided with the conclave as the first test flight landed successfully at Dhamra Airstrip on Tuesday. Additionally, six Adani Total Gas projects were commissioned in Odisha, including an EV charging station at Bhubaneswar airport and a groundbreaking for an LNG Cum multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak. These ventures underscore Odisha's potential as a key player in India's industrial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)