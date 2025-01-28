Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Lures Toyota, RBI's Liquidity Boost, and Market Rebound

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh pitches the state as an ideal site for Toyota. RBI plans to inject Rs 1.5 lakh crore liquidity via a USD/INR swap auction. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recover amidst banking sector buying. Rupee depreciates; gold prices dip amid weak demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh Lures Toyota, RBI's Liquidity Boost, and Market Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is making a strong push to attract global carmaker Toyota to its shores. The state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, touted the region's investor-friendly policies and skilled workforce as ideal conditions for the company. These overtures are intended to entice Toyota to build facilities and expand youth training initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India unveiled plans to significantly boost liquidity in the financial system. By conducting a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction worth USD 5 billion, the central bank aims to inject over Rs 1.5 lakh crore into the banking sector. This move is expected to spur investment and stabilize markets.

In the stock markets, a reversal in fortunes was observed as Sensex and Nifty rebounded from a two-day slump. The renewed buying interest was fueled by the RBI's liquidity plans, particularly in banking and rate-sensitive stocks. However, the rupee faced challenges, declining 26 paise to end at 86.57 against the dollar, while gold prices dropped due to diminished demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025