Africa’s Path to a Just and Inclusive Circular Economy: Experts Discuss Strategies at Workshop in Mauritius

A two-day validation workshop in Port Louis, Mauritius has brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss the opportunities and strategies for transitioning Africa to a just and inclusive circular economy. The focus of the workshop was on creating jobs, driving sustainable economic growth, and addressing the region’s growing waste management challenges through the Circular Economy Action Plan.

In his opening remarks, Nassim Oulmane, Chief of Section at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), emphasized the potential of the circular economy to revolutionize Africa’s economic landscape. Moving away from the traditional linear model of “take, make, dispose,” Oulmane explained that this transformation could unlock an $8 billion annual market while contributing to environmental sustainability and economic diversification across the continent.

“By embracing a circular economy, we address Africa’s waste management crisis while generating jobs and fostering growth,” Oulmane stated, aligning the circular economy shift with the Pact for the Future, a global vision for sustainable development. He stressed the need for a coherent, decisive, and visionary approach to ensure that Africa benefits from this transition.

He also highlighted the importance of both the circular and blue economy—which focuses on preserving marine and terrestrial resources—and its role in securing a resilient, inclusive future for Africa’s growing population.

Collaboration for a Circular Economy in Africa

The workshop was organized by ECA in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) to discuss the integration of circular economy principles and innovative financing mechanisms across African and Indian Ocean Island States.

Raj Mohabeer, Officer in Charge of the IOC General Secretariat, underscored the potential of the circular economy to positively impact both the economy and the environment. He emphasized that for Island States, there is an opportunity to reduce ecological footprints and stimulate growth through more sustainable production and consumption models. “Our islands can become global examples of how to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030,” Mohabeer said.

He also called for the creation of an innovative regional financing mechanism to support multi-country initiatives in the blue and circular economy, helping transcend the limitations of national frameworks.

Financing and Strategy for Circular Economy Transition

Lisa Singh, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles, stressed that comprehensive financing mechanisms are essential for the success of the circular economy transition. Singh pointed out that this shift should be aligned with global climate action plans and the Pact of the Future to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.

She also introduced the Experts Working Group for Circular Economy, a new initiative designed to guide the development and implementation of circular economy strategies and projects across the region. This working group will bring together experts from diverse sectors to develop innovative solutions to support the transition.

Leveraging Africa’s Marine Resources for Sustainable Development

Caroline Tagwireyi, Senior Mitigation Officer at the African Union Commission, highlighted the critical role of the blue economy in Africa’s sustainable development. She emphasized that the continent’s extensive marine resources hold enormous potential for economic growth, especially when coupled with circular economy principles. Tagwireyi pointed out the need to address critical challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, which threaten Africa’s rich marine biodiversity.

“Circular economy principles are key to tackling these challenges while preserving our ocean resources,” she said, aligning the efforts with Agenda 2063 and the SDGs, as well as the Paris Agreement on climate action.

ECA’s Role in Advancing Circular Economy and Blue Economy

The ECA is at the forefront of supporting initiatives aligned with the circular and blue economy principles. Notably, ECA is backing the Great Blue Wall Initiative, aimed at preserving marine biodiversity and promoting sustainable coastal management across East African islands and coastal states. Additionally, ECA is working with the African Island States Climate Commission to establish carbon markets and integrate them into broader economic frameworks.

By supporting these initiatives, ECA is ensuring that the development of a Circular Economy Action Plan and innovative financing mechanisms are tailored to the unique needs and challenges of African and Indian Ocean Island States.

The validation workshop in Mauritius marks a significant step toward a future where Africa’s circular economy and blue economy are key drivers of sustainable growth. With the right policies, financing models, and strategic collaborations, African nations can harness the power of the circular economy to create jobs, reduce waste, and protect their natural resources for future generations.