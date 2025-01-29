Madhya Pradesh woos Japanese investment with high-profile meetings

During a key diplomatic mission to Japan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is vigorously promoting the state as a prime investment hub. He engaged in high-level discussions with Daiki Arai, underscoring the state's investor-friendly policies and available prime land for setting up manufacturing.

Yadav's visit, spanning four days, involves a series of back-to-back meetings with major Japanese corporations, including Toyota. He emphasized the state's strategic location, skilled workforce, and burgeoning automobile sector to attract prospective investments.

Meetings with Japanese government officials, such as Vice-Minister Hisashi Matsumoto, aim to fortify economic ties and explore collaborative opportunities. The Chief Minister's initiative reflects a larger strategy to substantially boost exports and secure foreign direct investments for Madhya Pradesh.

