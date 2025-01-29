JSP TechCatalyst 2025: Forging the Future of Steelmaking with Cutting-Edge Tech

Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has launched the TechCatalyst 2025 conference, an ambitious effort to explore the transformative potential of technology in steelmaking. Taking place at their Raigarh facility in India, the two-day event has gathered over 50 senior companies, along with 175 global delegates and more than 60 noted speakers, to delve into digital transformation, operational improvements, and sustainability within the industry.

The event has witnessed participation from industry giants such as McKinsey, SAP, Microsoft, and Google, among others. It features 25 live exhibits and demonstrations highlighting cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, digital twins, IoT, robotics, AR/VR, and blockchain. Expert discussions center around empowering the workforce, introducing green innovations in steel production, and optimizing supply chains.

Naveen Jindal, Chairman of JSP, emphasized the need for integrating advanced technologies into steelmaking processes to address industry challenges efficiently. Jindal stated that TechCatalyst serves as a crucial platform for engineers to harness and implement futuristic technologies, aiming to make steel production more intelligent and eco-friendly. The event also facilitated networking for leaders to share insights on shaping the industry's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)