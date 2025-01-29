Transforming Futures: My Chhota School Launches BPL Shift Program

My Chhota School, renowned as India's largest preschool chain, has introduced a groundbreaking initiative called the BPL Shift program, targeted at delivering quality education to children hailing from Below Poverty Line (BPL) and marginalized backgrounds. The launch event on January 26, 2025, showcased their dedication to inclusive education, emphasizing the need for accessible early childhood learning.

During the event, significant highlights included the distribution of humanitarian aid where over 100 underprivileged children were gifted lunch boxes, stationery, water bottles, and snack packets. This substantial support aims to enhance the motivation and educational journey of these young learners. Furthermore, more than 100 parents were welcomed to partake in community outreach activities, underpinning the initiative designed to highlight the importance of early education for children aged 2-6 years.

The event also featured various engaging activities such as a lucky draw for parents, happiness classes for children ensuring a joyful learning experience, and interactive sessions creating a strong sense of community. The BPL Shift program further emphasizes affordability, securing 20 new admissions with low fees and student kits, and committing to providing free nutritious meals and cultural celebrations, confirming My Chhota School's mission to make education a universal right.

(With inputs from agencies.)